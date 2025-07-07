 |  Login 
US merchant bar exports down 12.7 percent in April 2025

Monday, 07 July 2025 11:25:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 4,572 mt in April this year, down 12.7 percent from March and down 10.8 percent year on year. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $5.6 million in April, compared to $6.2 million in the previous month and $6.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in April with 2,375 mt, compared to 3,088 mt in March and 2,769 mt in April last year. The other top export destination was Canada, with 1,037 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in April.


