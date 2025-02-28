 |  Login 
US merchant bar exports down 6.9 percent in December from November

Friday, 28 February 2025 17:18:41 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 3,450 mt in December last year, down 6.9 percent from November and down 13.7 percent year on year. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $3.7 million in December compared to $4.1 million in the previous month and $5.0 million in December 2023.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Canada in December with 1,707 mt compared to 1,542 mt in November and 1,630 mt in December last year. The other top export destination was Mexico with 1,688 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US merchant bar exports in December.


