US merchant bar exports down 17.8 percent in April 2026 from March

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 3,652 mt in April this year, down 17.8 percent from March and down 20.1 percent year on year. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $4.86 million in April, compared to $6.08 million in the previous month and $5.63 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in April with 2,560 mt, compared to 3,552 mt in March and 2,375 mt in April 2025. Other top source was Canada with 1,029 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in April this year.