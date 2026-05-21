US merchant bar exports up 27.7 percent in March 2026 from February

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 4,444 mt in March this year, up 27.7 percent from February and down 15.2 percent year on year. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $6.08 million in March, compared to $4.67 million in the previous month and $6.15 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in March with 3,552 mt, compared to 2,712 mt in February and 3,088 mt in March 2025. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in March this year.