US merchant bar exports up 6.3 percent in December 2025 from November

Monday, 09 March 2026 12:30:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul, San Paolo

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 3,931 mt in December last year, up 6.3 percent from November and up 13.4 percent year on year. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $5.02 million in December, compared to $4.69 million in the previous month and $3.74 million the same month 2024.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in December with 2,410 mt, compared to 2,445 mt in November and 1,682 mt in December 2024. The other top export destination was Canada, with 1,284 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in December last year.


