SMS Group to supply CCS mill stands for Yamato Steel’s heavy section mill

Germany-based plantmaker SMS group has announced the award of a contract by Japanese steelmaker Yamato Steel Co. Ltd. for a major modernization program at the steelmaker’s Himeji section mill to install advanced compact cartridge mill stands (CCS). The upgrade, set for completion in 2028, will significantly enhance the company’s capacity to produce beams and sheet piles, aligning with its long-term growth strategy.

As announced by SMS group, the project involves the revamping of the existing universal roughing and edger mill stands at Yamato Steel’s section mill. The plantmaker stated that its CCS® (compact cartridge stand) technology offers high stand rigidity, supporting enhanced product quality.

SMS Group indicated that the compact design of the CCS® system makes it particularly suitable for brownfield modernization projects such as Yamato Steel’s heavy section mill.

The plantmaker stated that these stands are engineered to produce a wide product range, including H- and I-beams and U-type sheet piles. The equipment will support Yamato Steel in manufacturing heavy sections and sheet piles. The completion of the mill stand modernization is anticipated by summer 2028.