 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > SMS...

SMS Group to supply CCS mill stands for Yamato Steel’s heavy section mill

Thursday, 19 February 2026 15:19:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Germany-based plantmaker SMS group has announced the award of a contract by Japanese steelmaker Yamato Steel Co. Ltd. for a major modernization program at the steelmaker’s Himeji section mill to install advanced compact cartridge mill stands (CCS). The upgrade, set for completion in 2028, will significantly enhance the company’s capacity to produce beams and sheet piles, aligning with its long-term growth strategy.

As announced by SMS group, the project involves the revamping of the existing universal roughing and edger mill stands at Yamato Steel’s section mill. The plantmaker stated that its CCS® (compact cartridge stand) technology offers high stand rigidity, supporting enhanced product quality.

SMS Group indicated that the compact design of the CCS® system makes it particularly suitable for brownfield modernization projects such as Yamato Steel’s heavy section mill.

The plantmaker stated that these stands are engineered to produce a wide product range, including H- and I-beams and U-type sheet piles. The equipment will support Yamato Steel in manufacturing heavy sections and sheet piles. The completion of the mill stand modernization is anticipated by summer 2028.


Tags: Merchant Bar Longs Japan Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Japan’s Yamato Steel to upgrade heavy section mill with SMS Group

03 Oct | Steel News

Tokyo Steel announces $19/mt increase in some major steel products for October

15 Sep | Longs and Billet

Tokyo Steel rolls over steel prices for September, but outlook good amid better demand

19 Aug | Longs and Billet

US DOC makes determinations in cases against stainless bar and carbon plate

10 Aug | Steel News

US finished steel imports fall 5 percent in May

22 Jun | Steel News

Mitsubishi Nagasaki to provide new machines for Timken

10 Jun | Steel News

Traders at IREPAS event expect demand for US scrap will increase

11 Apr | Steel News

Japan increases steel exports by 26 percent in 2010

02 Feb | Steel News

Japanese steel product output surges in 2010

20 Jan | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output drops in November after rising for two straight months

22 Dec | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Equal-Leg Angle
Thickness:  10 mm
Edge Length1:  120 mm
Edge Length2:  120 mm
FEROCOM JSC
View Offer
Equal-Leg Angle
Thickness:  12 mm
Edge Length1:  125 mm
Edge Length2:  125 mm
FEROCOM JSC
View Offer
Equal-Leg Angle
Thickness:  10 mm
Edge Length1:  140 mm
Edge Length2:  140 mm
FEROCOM JSC
View Offer