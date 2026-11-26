According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 6,863 mt in September this year, down 15.3 percent from August and up 76.7 percent from September 2025. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $9.7 million in September, compared to $11.3 million in the previous month and $5.0 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in September with 4,630 mt, compared to 5,832 mt in August and 2,579 mt in September last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 2,168 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in September.