US mechanical tubing exports up 9.1 percent in March from February

Tuesday, 28 May 2024 12:27:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 6,396 mt in March this year, up 9.1 percent from February but down 5.6 percent year on year. By value mechanical tubing exports totaled $19.3 million in March, compared to $17.5 million in the previous month and $20.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in March with 3,071 mt, compared to 3,431 mt in February and 2,629 mt in March last year. The other top destination was Canada, with 2,254 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in March.


