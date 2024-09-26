US mechanical tubing exports down 5.5 percent in July from June

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 5,565 mt in July this year, down 5.5 percent from June and up 11.4 percent year on year. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $15.9 million in July, compared to $17.4 million in the previous month and $14.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in July with 3,378 mt, compared to 3,420 mt in June and 2,716 mt in July last year. The other top destination was Canada, with 1,756 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in July.