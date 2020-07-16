﻿
English
US manufacturing sales and shipments up 8.4 percent in May, but down year-on-year

Thursday, 16 July 2020 20:22:54 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau announced today the combined value of distributive trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments for May, adjusted for seasonal and trading day differences but not for price changes, was estimated at $1,284.3 billion, up 8.4 percent (±0.3 percent) from April 2020, but was down 11.8 percent (±0.4 percent) from May 2019.

Manufacturers’ and trade inventories for May, adjusted for seasonal variations but not for price changes, were estimated at an end-of-month level of $1,933.7 billion, down 2.3 percent (±0.1 percent) from April 2020 and were down 4.8 percent (±0.4 percent) from May 2019.

The total business inventories/sales ratio based on seasonally adjusted data at the end of May was 1.51. The May 2019 ratio was 1.40.


