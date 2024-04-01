﻿
US manufacturing PMI shows expansion for first time in 16 months

Monday, 01 April 2024 20:04:23 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector expanded in March after contracting for 16 consecutive months, say the nation's supply executives in the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The Manufacturing PMI registered 50.3 percent in March, up 2.5 percentage points from the 47.8 percent recorded in February. The overall economy continued in expansion for the 47th month after one month of contraction in April 2020. Index breakdown:

Index March level  February level 
New Orders 51.4 49.2
Production 54.6 48.4
Prices 55.8 52.5
Backlog of Orders 46.3 46.3
Employment 47.4 45.9
Supplier Deliveries 49.9 50.1
Inventories 48.2 45.3
New Export Orders  51.6 51.6
Imports 53 53

The nine manufacturing industries reporting growth in March, in order, are: textile mills; nonmetallic mineral products; paper products; petroleum and coal products; primary metals; food, beverage and tobacco products; fabricated metal products; chemical products; and transportation equipment.

The six industries reporting contraction in March, in the following order, are: furniture and related products; plastics and rubber products; electrical equipment, appliances and components; machinery; computer and electronic products; and miscellaneous manufacturing.


