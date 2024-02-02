New orders for US manufactured goods up 0.2 percent in December

Friday, 02 February 2024 23:00:21 (GMT+3) | San Diego

New orders for US manufactured goods in December, up four of the last five months, increased $1.2 billion or 0.2 percent to $594.3 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 2.6 percent November increase.

Shipments, up two consecutive months, increased $0.3 billion or virtually unchanged to $581.0 billion. This followed a 0.5 percent November increase.

Unfilled orders, up 12 of the last 13 months, increased $18.2 billion or 1.3 percent to $1,393.2 billion. This followed a 1.3 percent November increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 7.08, up from 6.96 in November.

Inventories, up six consecutive months, increased $1.0 billion or 0.1 percent to $857.7 billion. This followed a virtually unchanged November increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.48, unchanged from November.