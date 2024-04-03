New orders for US manufacturing goods up 1.4 percent in February

Wednesday, 03 April 2024 19:14:28 (GMT+3) | San Diego

New orders for US manufactured goods in February, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased $8.2 billion or 1.4 percent to $576.8 billion, the US Census Bureau reported. This followed a 3.8 percent January decrease.

Shipments, also up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased $8.0 billion or 1.4 percent to $581.6 billion. This followed a 0.8 percent January decrease.

Unfilled orders, up 11 of the last 12 months, increased $0.1 billion or virtually unchanged to $1,392.8 billion. This followed a virtually unchanged January decrease. The unfilled orders to-shipments ratio was 7.10, down from 7.17 in January.

Inventories, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased $2.3 billion or 0.3 percent to $857.7 billion. This followed a 0.1 percent January decrease. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.47, down from 1.49 in January.