New orders for US manufactured goods down 3.6 percent in January

Tuesday, 05 March 2024 20:30:38 (GMT+3) | San Diego

New orders for US manufactured goods in January, down three of the last four months, decreased $21.5 billion or 3.6 percent to $569.7 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 0.3 percent December decrease.

Shipments, down four of the last five months, decreased $5.7 billion or 1.0 percent to $572.3 billion. This followed a 0.5 percent December decrease.

Unfilled orders, up 13 of the last 14 months, increased $2.1 billion or 0.2 percent to $1,395.1 billion. This followed a 1.3 percent December increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 7.18, up from 7.10 in December.

Inventories, down two consecutive months, decreased $0.8 billion or 0.1 percent to $855.8 billion. This followed a virtually unchanged December decrease. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.50, up from 1.48 in December.