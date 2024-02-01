﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US manufacturing PMI edges up 2 percentage points in January

Thursday, 01 February 2024 22:54:28 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector contracted in January for the 15th consecutive month following one month of "unchanged" status (a PMI reading of 50 percent) and 28 months of growth prior to that, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The Manufacturing PMI registered 49.1 percent in January, up 2 percentage points from the seasonally adjusted 47.1 percent recorded in December. The overall economy continued in expansion for the 45th month after one month of contraction in April 2020. Index breakdown:

Index January level  December level 
New Orders 52.5 47.1
Production 50.4 50.3
Prices 52.9 45.2
Backlog of Orders 44.7 45.3
Employment 47.1 48.1
Supplier Deliveries 49.1 47
Inventories 46.2 44.3
New Export Orders  45.2 49.9
Imports 50.1 46.4

The four manufacturing industries reporting growth in January are: apparel, leather and allied products; textile mills; transportation equipment; and chemical products.

The 13 industries reporting contraction in January — in the following order — are: wood products; machinery; plastics and rubber products; nonmetallic mineral products; furniture and related products; computer and electronic products; fabricated metal products; petroleum and coal products; food, beverage and tobacco products; electrical equipment, appliances and components; paper products; miscellaneous manufacturing; and primary metals.


Tags: US North America Manufacturing 

Similar articles

New orders for US manufactured goods up 2.6 percent in November

05 Jan | Steel News

US manufacturing industry contracts again in December

03 Jan | Steel News

New orders for US manufactured goods down 3.6 percent in October

04 Dec | Steel News

US manufacturing PMI remains unchanged in November

01 Dec | Steel News

US manufactured goods up 2.8 percent in September

02 Nov | Steel News

US manufacturing PMI contracts again in October

01 Nov | Steel News

New orders for US manufactured goods up 1.2 percent in August

04 Oct | Steel News

US manufacturing PMI shows another month of contraction in September

02 Oct | Steel News

New orders for US manufactured goods down 2.1 percent in July

05 Sep | Steel News

US manufacturing PMI indicates another month of contraction in August

01 Sep | Steel News