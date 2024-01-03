US manufacturing industry contracts again in December

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector contracted in December for the 14th consecutive month following a 28-month period of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.
The Manufacturing PMI registered 47.4 percent in December, up 0.7 percentage point from the 46.7 percent recorded in November. The overall economy continued in contraction for a third month after one month of weak expansion preceded by nine months of contraction and a 30-month period of expansion before that, the report said. Index breakdown:
|Index
|December level
|November level
|New Orders
|47.1
|48.3
|Production
|50.3
|48.5
|Prices
|45.2
|49.9
|Backlog of Orders
|45.3
|39.3
|Employment
|48.1
|45.8
|Supplier Deliveries
|47
|46.2
|Inventories
|44.3
|44.8
|New Export Orders
|49.9
|46
|Imports
|46.4
|46.2
The only manufacturing industry to report growth in December is primary metals. The 16 industries reporting contraction in December—in the following order—are: printing and related support activities; apparel, leather and allied products; plastics and rubber products; machinery; nonmetallic mineral products; textile mills; petroleum and coal products; paper products; wood products; fabricated metal products; computer and electronic products; miscellaneous manufacturing; furniture and related products; electrical equipment, appliances and components; transportation equipment; and chemical products.