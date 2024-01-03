US manufacturing industry contracts again in December

Wednesday, 03 January 2024 20:34:16 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector contracted in December for the 14th consecutive month following a 28-month period of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The Manufacturing PMI registered 47.4 percent in December, up 0.7 percentage point from the 46.7 percent recorded in November. The overall economy continued in contraction for a third month after one month of weak expansion preceded by nine months of contraction and a 30-month period of expansion before that, the report said. Index breakdown:

Index December level November level New Orders 47.1 48.3 Production 50.3 48.5 Prices 45.2 49.9 Backlog of Orders 45.3 39.3 Employment 48.1 45.8 Supplier Deliveries 47 46.2 Inventories 44.3 44.8 New Export Orders 49.9 46 Imports 46.4 46.2

The only manufacturing industry to report growth in December is primary metals. The 16 industries reporting contraction in December—in the following order—are: printing and related support activities; apparel, leather and allied products; plastics and rubber products; machinery; nonmetallic mineral products; textile mills; petroleum and coal products; paper products; wood products; fabricated metal products; computer and electronic products; miscellaneous manufacturing; furniture and related products; electrical equipment, appliances and components; transportation equipment; and chemical products.