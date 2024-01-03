﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US manufacturing industry contracts again in December

Wednesday, 03 January 2024 20:34:16 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector contracted in December for the 14th consecutive month following a 28-month period of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The Manufacturing PMI registered 47.4 percent in December, up 0.7 percentage point from the 46.7 percent recorded in November. The overall economy continued in contraction for a third month after one month of weak expansion preceded by nine months of contraction and a 30-month period of expansion before that, the report said. Index breakdown:

Index December level  November level 
New Orders 47.1 48.3
Production 50.3 48.5
Prices 45.2 49.9
Backlog of Orders 45.3 39.3
Employment 48.1 45.8
Supplier Deliveries 47 46.2
Inventories 44.3 44.8
New Export Orders  49.9 46
Imports 46.4 46.2

The only manufacturing industry to report growth in December is primary metals. The 16 industries reporting contraction in December—in the following order—are: printing and related support activities; apparel, leather and allied products; plastics and rubber products; machinery; nonmetallic mineral products; textile mills; petroleum and coal products; paper products; wood products; fabricated metal products; computer and electronic products; miscellaneous manufacturing; furniture and related products; electrical equipment, appliances and components; transportation equipment; and chemical products.


Tags: US North America Manufacturing 

Similar articles

New orders for US manufactured goods down 3.6 percent in October

04 Dec | Steel News

US manufacturing PMI remains unchanged in November

01 Dec | Steel News

US manufactured goods up 2.8 percent in September

02 Nov | Steel News

US manufacturing PMI contracts again in October

01 Nov | Steel News

New orders for US manufactured goods up 1.2 percent in August

04 Oct | Steel News

US manufacturing PMI shows another month of contraction in September

02 Oct | Steel News

New orders for US manufactured goods down 2.1 percent in July

05 Sep | Steel News

US manufacturing PMI indicates another month of contraction in August

01 Sep | Steel News

New orders for US manufactured good up 2.3 percent in June

03 Aug | Steel News

US manufacturing PMI rises, but remains in contraction in July

01 Aug | Steel News