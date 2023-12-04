New orders for US manufactured goods down 3.6 percent in October

Monday, 04 December 2023 21:02:12 (GMT+3) | San Diego

New orders for US manufactured goods in October, down following two consecutive monthly increases, decreased $21.8 billion or 3.6 percent to $576.8 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 2.3 percent September increase.

Shipments, down two consecutive months, decreased $8.2 billion or 1.4 percent to $577.8 billion. This followed a virtually unchanged September decrease.

Unfilled orders, up ten of the last eleven months, increased $4.0 billion or 0.3 percent to $1,356.8 billion. This followed a 1.3 percent September increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.90, up from 6.88 in September.

Inventories, up four consecutive months, increased $0.5 billion or 0.1 percent to $857.0 billion. This followed a 0.1 percent September increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.48, up from 1.46 in September.