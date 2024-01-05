New orders for US manufactured goods up 2.6 percent in November

Friday, 05 January 2024 19:46:56 (GMT+3) | San Diego

New orders for US manufactured goods in November, up three of the last four months, increased $14.9 billion or 2.6 percent to $592.9 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 3.4 percent October decrease.

Shipments, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased $2.7 billion or 0.5 percent to $580.7 billion. This followed a 1.3 percent October decrease.

Unfilled orders, up 11 of the last 12 months, increased $17.1 billion or 1.3 percent to $1,374.8 billion. This followed a 0.4 percent October increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.95, up from 6.91 in October.

Inventories, up five consecutive months, increased $0.6 billion or 0.1 percent to $857.1 billion. This followed a virtually unchanged October increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.48, unchanged from October.