US manufacturing sales and shipments up 5.7 percent in March

Friday, 14 May 2021 21:37:19 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau announced the combined value of distributive trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments for March, adjusted for seasonal and trading day differences but not for price changes, was estimated at $1,638.2 billion, up 5.7 percent (±0.2 percent) from February 2021 and was up 18.5 percent (±0.4 percent) from March 2020.

Manufacturers’ and trade inventories for March, adjusted for seasonal and trading day differences but not for price changes, were estimated at an end-of-month level of $2,014.3 billion, up 0.3 percent (±0.1 percent) from February 2021, but were virtually unchanged (±0.5 percent) from March 2020.

The total business inventories/sales ratio based on seasonally adjusted data at the end of March was 1.23. The March 2020 ratio was 1.46.