﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US manufacturing sales and shipments up 5.7 percent in March

Friday, 14 May 2021 21:37:19 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau announced the combined value of distributive trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments for March, adjusted for seasonal and trading day differences but not for price changes, was estimated at $1,638.2 billion, up 5.7 percent (±0.2 percent) from February 2021 and was up 18.5 percent (±0.4 percent) from March 2020.

Manufacturers’ and trade inventories for March, adjusted for seasonal and trading day differences but not for price changes, were estimated at an end-of-month level of $2,014.3 billion, up 0.3 percent (±0.1 percent) from February 2021, but were virtually unchanged (±0.5 percent) from March 2020.

The total business inventories/sales ratio based on seasonally adjusted data at the end of March was 1.23. The March 2020 ratio was 1.46.


Tags: USA  North America  manufacturing  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14  May

Canadian manufacturing sales up 3.5 percent in March
14  May

US and Canadian rig counts rise again week-on-week
10  May

Alpha Metallurgical Resources reports net loss in Q1
04  May

New orders and shipments for US manufactured goods increase in March
03  May

US manufacturing PMI declines 4 percentage points in April