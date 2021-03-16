﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US manufacturing sales and shipments up 4.7 percent in January

Tuesday, 16 March 2021 18:53:36 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau announced today the combined value of distributive trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments for January, adjusted for seasonal and trading day differences but not for price changes, was estimated at $1,568.5 billion, up 4.7 percent (±0.3 percent) from December 2020 and up 7.1 percent (±0.4 percent) from January 2020.

Manufacturers’ and trade inventories for January, adjusted for seasonal variations but not for price changes, were estimated at an end-of-month level of $1,982.4 billion, up 0.3 percent (±0.1 percent) from December 2020, but were down 1.8 percent (±0.3 percent) from January 2020.

The total business inventories/sales ratio based on seasonally adjusted data at the end of January was 1.26. The January 2020 ratio was 1.38.


Tags: USA  North America  manufacturing  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16  Mar

US hot rolled bar imports down 4.8 percent in January
15  Mar

US wire rod imports down 16.3 percent in January
04  Mar

New orders and shipments for US manufactured goods up 2.6 percent in January
01  Mar

US manufacturing PMI rises to 60.8 percent in February
17  Feb

US manufacturing sales and shipments up 0.8 percent in December