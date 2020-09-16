﻿
US manufacturing sales and shipments up 3.2 percent in July

Wednesday, 16 September 2020
       

The US Census Bureau announced the combined value of distributive trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments for July, adjusted for seasonal and trading day differences but not for price changes, was estimated at $1,441.1 billion, up 3.2 percent (±0.2 percent) from June 2020, but was down 1.2 percent (±0.4 percent) from July 2019.

Manufacturers’ and trade inventories for July, adjusted for seasonal variations but not for price changes, were estimated at an end-of-month level of $1,914.3 billion, up 0.1 percent (±0.1 percent)* from June 2020, but were down 5.9 percent (±0.3 percent) from July 2019.

The total business inventories/sales ratio based on seasonally adjusted data at the end of July was 1.33. The July 2019 ratio was 1.39.


