US manufacturing sales and shipments up 0.8 percent in December

Wednesday, 17 February 2021 20:44:59 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau announced that the combined value of distributive trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments for December, adjusted for seasonal and trading day differences but not for price changes, was estimated at $1,494.2 billion, up 0.8 percent (±0.2 percent) from November 2020 and was up 2.5 percent (±0.4 percent) from December 2019.

Manufacturers’ and trade inventories for December, adjusted for seasonal variations but not for price changes, were estimated at an end-of-month level of $1,971.7 billion, up 0.6 percent (±0.1 percent) from November 2020, but were down 2.6 percent (±0.4 percent) from December 2019.

The total business inventories/sales ratio based on seasonally adjusted data at the end of December was 1.32. The December 2019 ratio was 1.39.