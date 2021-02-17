﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US manufacturing sales and shipments up 0.8 percent in December

Wednesday, 17 February 2021 20:44:59 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau announced that the combined value of distributive trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments for December, adjusted for seasonal and trading day differences but not for price changes, was estimated at $1,494.2 billion, up 0.8 percent (±0.2 percent) from November 2020 and was up 2.5 percent (±0.4 percent) from December 2019.

Manufacturers’ and trade inventories for December, adjusted for seasonal variations but not for price changes, were estimated at an end-of-month level of $1,971.7 billion, up 0.6 percent (±0.1 percent) from November 2020, but were down 2.6 percent (±0.4 percent) from December 2019.

The total business inventories/sales ratio based on seasonally adjusted data at the end of December was 1.32. The December 2019 ratio was 1.39.


Tags: USA  North America  manufacturing  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08  Feb

US plates in coil imports up 84.9 percent in December
05  Feb

US trade deficit narrows to $66.6 billion in December
04  Feb

US steel import permits up 42.2 percent in January
04  Feb

New orders for US manufactured goods up 1.1 percent in December
01  Feb

US manufacturing PMI down 1.8 percentage points in January