US manufacturing sales and shipments up 0.6 percent in September

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 23:10:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau announced that the combined value of distributive trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments for September, adjusted for seasonal and trading day differences but not for price changes, was estimated at $1,465.1 billion, up 0.6 percent (±0.1 percent) from August 2020 and was up 0.8 percent (±0.4 percent) from September 2019.

Manufacturers’ and trade inventories for September, adjusted for seasonal variations but not for price changes, were estimated at an end-of-month level of $1,932.8 billion, up 0.7 percent (±0.1 percent) from August 2020, but were down 4.7 percent (±0.3 percent) from September 2019.

The total business inventories/sales ratio based on seasonally adjusted data at the end of September was 1.32. The September 2019 ratio was 1.40.


