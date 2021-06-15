US manufacturing sales and shipments up 0.6 percent in April

Tuesday, 15 June 2021 19:23:58 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau announced the combined value of distributive trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments for April, adjusted for seasonal and trading day differences but not for price changes, was estimated at $1,621.1 billion, up 0.6 percent (±0.1 percent) from March 2021 and was up 40.0 percent (±0.6 percent) from April 2020.

Manufacturers’ and trade inventories for April, adjusted for seasonal and trading day differences but not for price changes, were estimated at an end-of-month level of $2,024.0 billion, down 0.2 percent (±0.1 percent) from March 2021, but were up 1.3 percent (±0.5 percent) from April 2020.

The total business inventories/sales ratio based on seasonally adjusted data at the end of April was 1.25. The April 2020 ratio was 1.73.