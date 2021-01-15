US manufacturing sales and shipments down 0.1 percent in November

Friday, 15 January 2021 20:19:13 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau announced that the combined value of distributive trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments for November, adjusted for seasonal and trading day differences but not for price changes, was estimated at $1,480.8 billion, down 0.1 percent (±0.2 percent) from October 2020, but was up 1.5 percent (±0.4 percent) from November 2019.

Manufacturers’ and trade inventories for November, adjusted for seasonal variations but not for price changes, were estimated at an end-of-month level of $1,959.9 billion, up 0.5 percent (±0.1 percent) from October 2020, but were down 3.2 percent (±0.4 percent) from November 2019.

The total business inventories/sales ratio based on seasonally adjusted data at the end of November was 1.32. The November 2019 ratio was 1.39.