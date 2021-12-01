﻿
US manufacturing PMI up 0.3 percentage points in November

Wednesday, 01 December 2021 21:59:19 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in November, with the overall economy achieving an 18th consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The November Manufacturing PMI registered 61.1 percent, an increase of 0.3 percentage point from the October reading of 60.8 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 18th month in a row after a contraction in April 2020. Index breakdown:

Index November level  October level 
New Orders 61.5 59.8
Production 61.5 59.3
Backlog of Orders 61.9 63.6
Employment 53.3 52
Supplier Deliveries 72.2 75.6
Inventories 56.8 57
Prices 82.4 85.7
New Export Orders  54 54.6
Imports 52.6 49.1

The 13 manufacturing industries reporting growth in November, in the following order, are: apparel, leather and allied products; furniture and related products; electrical equipment, appliances and components; computer and electronic products; machinery; plastics and rubber products; paper products; food, beverage and tobacco products; miscellaneous manufacturing; chemical products; petroleum and coal products; fabricated metal products; and transportation equipment.

The two industries reporting a decrease in November compared to October are: printing and related support activities; and primary metals.


