﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US manufacturing PMI registers 10th consecutive month of growth in March

Monday, 05 April 2021 21:18:31 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in March, with the overall economy notching a 10th consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The March Manufacturing PMI registered 64.7 percent, an increase of 3.9 percentage points from the February reading of 60.8 percent.

Index breakdown:

Index March level February level
New Orders 68 64.8
Production 68.1 63.2
Backlog of Orders 67.5 64
Employment 59.6 54.4
Supplier Deliveries 76.6 72
Inventories 50.8 49.7
Prices 85.6 86
New Export Orders 54.5 57.2
Imports 56.7 56.1

Of the 18 manufacturing industries, 17 reported growth in March, in the following order: textile mills; electrical equipment, appliances and components; machinery; computer and electronic products; apparel, leather and allied products; furniture and related products; fabricated metal products; food, beverage and tobacco products; primary metals; plastics and rubber products; paper products; transportation equipment; chemical products; nonmetallic mineral products; miscellaneous manufacturing; printing and related support activities; and petroleum and coal products.

No industries reported contraction in March.


Tags: manufacturing  USA  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

05  Apr

New orders and shipments for US manufactured goods decline in February
24  Mar

AISI cites new economic report as reason to preserve Section 232 tariffs
24  Mar

US OCTG exports down 17 percent in January
24  Mar

US cold finished bar imports up 2.8 percent in January
16  Mar

US manufacturing sales and shipments up 4.7 percent in January