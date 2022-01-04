US manufacturing PMI down 2.4 percentage points in December

Tuesday, 04 January 2022 21:27:00 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in December, with the overall economy achieving a 19th consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The December Manufacturing PMI registered 58.7 percent, a decrease of 2.4 percentage points from the November reading of 61.1 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 19th month in a row after a contraction in April 2020. Index breakdown:

Index December level November level New Orders 60.4 61.5 Production 59.2 61.5 Backlog of Orders 62.8 61.9 Employment 54.2 53.3 Supplier Deliveries 64.9 72.2 Inventories 54.7 56.8 Prices 68.2 82.4 New Export Orders 53.6 54 Imports 53.8 52.6

The 15 manufacturing industries reporting growth in December, in the following order, are: apparel, leather and allied products; furniture and related products; textile mills; plastics and rubber products; machinery; nonmetallic mineral products; miscellaneous manufacturing; chemical products; electrical equipment, appliances and components; fabricated metal products; computer and electronic products; food, beverage and tobacco products; transportation equipment; primary metals; and petroleum and coal products.

The three industries reporting a decrease in December compared to November are: wood products; printing and related support activities; and paper products.