US manufacturing PMI down 2.4 percentage points in December

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in December, with the overall economy achieving a 19th consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.
The December Manufacturing PMI registered 58.7 percent, a decrease of 2.4 percentage points from the November reading of 61.1 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 19th month in a row after a contraction in April 2020. Index breakdown:
|Index
|December level
|November level
|New Orders
|60.4
|61.5
|Production
|59.2
|61.5
|Backlog of Orders
|62.8
|61.9
|Employment
|54.2
|53.3
|Supplier Deliveries
|64.9
|72.2
|Inventories
|54.7
|56.8
|Prices
|68.2
|82.4
|New Export Orders
|53.6
|54
|Imports
|53.8
|52.6
The 15 manufacturing industries reporting growth in December, in the following order, are: apparel, leather and allied products; furniture and related products; textile mills; plastics and rubber products; machinery; nonmetallic mineral products; miscellaneous manufacturing; chemical products; electrical equipment, appliances and components; fabricated metal products; computer and electronic products; food, beverage and tobacco products; transportation equipment; primary metals; and petroleum and coal products.
The three industries reporting a decrease in December compared to November are: wood products; printing and related support activities; and paper products.