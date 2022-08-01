﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US manufacturing PMI down 0.2 percentage points in July

Monday, 01 August 2022 19:28:52 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in July, with the overall economy achieving a 26th consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The July Manufacturing PMI registered 52.8 percent, down 0.2 percentage point from the reading of 53 percent in June. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 26th month in a row after a contraction in April and May 2020. This is the lowest Manufacturing PMI figure since June 2020, when it registered 52.4 percent. Index breakdown:

Index July level  June level 
New Orders 48 49.2
Production 53.5 54.9
Prices 60 78.5
Backlog of Orders 51.3 53.2
Employment 49.9 47.3
Supplier Deliveries 55.2 57.3
Inventories 57.3 56
New Export Orders  52.6 50.7
Imports 54.4 50.7

Eleven manufacturing industries reported growth in July, in the following order: apparel, leather and allied products; nonmetallic mineral products; petroleum and coal products; printing and related support activities; computer and electronic products; transportation equipment; machinery; textile mills; primary metals; plastics and rubber products; and electrical equipment, appliances and components.

The seven industries reporting contraction in July compared to June, in the following order are: wood products; furniture and related products; paper products; miscellaneous manufacturing; fabricated metal products; food, beverage and tobacco products; and chemical products.


Tags: US North America Manufacturing 

Similar articles

US manufacturing PMI falls 3.1 percentage points in June, economy still expanding

01 Jul | Steel News

New orders for US manufactured goods edge up 0.3 percent by value in April

02 Jun | Steel News

US manufacturing PMI shows continued growth in May

01 Jun | Steel News

New orders for US manufactured goods increase 2.2 percent in March

03 May | Steel News

US manufacturing PMI down 1.7 percentage points in April

02 May | Steel News

New orders for US manufactured goods down 0.5 percent in February

04 Apr | Steel News

US manufacturing PMI declines 1.5 percentage points in March

04 Apr | Steel News

New orders for US manufactured goods increase 1.4 percent in January

03 Mar | Steel News

US manufacturing PMI edges up slightly in February

01 Mar | Steel News

New orders for US manufactured goods down 0.4 percent in December

03 Feb | Steel News