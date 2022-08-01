US manufacturing PMI down 0.2 percentage points in July

Monday, 01 August 2022 19:28:52 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in July, with the overall economy achieving a 26th consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The July Manufacturing PMI registered 52.8 percent, down 0.2 percentage point from the reading of 53 percent in June. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 26th month in a row after a contraction in April and May 2020. This is the lowest Manufacturing PMI figure since June 2020, when it registered 52.4 percent. Index breakdown:

Index July level June level New Orders 48 49.2 Production 53.5 54.9 Prices 60 78.5 Backlog of Orders 51.3 53.2 Employment 49.9 47.3 Supplier Deliveries 55.2 57.3 Inventories 57.3 56 New Export Orders 52.6 50.7 Imports 54.4 50.7

Eleven manufacturing industries reported growth in July, in the following order: apparel, leather and allied products; nonmetallic mineral products; petroleum and coal products; printing and related support activities; computer and electronic products; transportation equipment; machinery; textile mills; primary metals; plastics and rubber products; and electrical equipment, appliances and components.

The seven industries reporting contraction in July compared to June, in the following order are: wood products; furniture and related products; paper products; miscellaneous manufacturing; fabricated metal products; food, beverage and tobacco products; and chemical products.