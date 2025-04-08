US maintains AD/CVD duty on circular welded line pipe from China

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders on circular welded carbon quality steel line pipe (welded line pipe) from China.

The DOC has determined that revocation of the antidumping duty and countervailing duty orders on the given product from China would likely to lead to the continuation or reoccurrence of dumping and injury to the US industry. The weighted-average dumping margins are likely to prevail between 73.87-101.10 percent, while subsidy rates are between 32.65-40.05 percent.

The subject products are provided for in subheadings 7306.19.10.10, 7306.19.10.50, 7306.19.51.10, and 7306.19.51.50.