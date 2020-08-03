﻿
US line pipe imports up 30.9 percent in June

Monday, 03 August 2020 19:58:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 77,424 mt in June 2020, up 30.9 percent from May but down 30.8 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $69.7 million in June 2020, compared to $59.3 million in the previous month and $122.3 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most line pipe from Korea in June, with 45,243 mt, compared to 13,255 mt in May and 13,805 mt in June 2019. Other top sources of imported line pipe in June include Germany, with 7,826 mt; Ukraine, with 5,965 mt; Mexico, with 4,294 mt; and Italy, with 3,724 mt.


