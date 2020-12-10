﻿
US line pipe imports up 26.2 percent in October

Thursday, 10 December 2020 20:11:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 50,380 mt in October 2020, up 26.2 percent from September but down 12.9 percent from October 2019 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $23.4 million in October 2020, compared to $21.8 million in the previous month and $28.3 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most line pipe from Korea in October, with 4,943 mt, compared to 2,610 mt in September and 3,641 mt in October 2019. Other top sources of imported line pipe in October include Brazil with 2,350 mt; Mexico, with 2,329 mt; Ukraine, with 2,263 mt; and Belarus, with 2,154 mt.


