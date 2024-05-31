US line pipe imports up 221.2 percent in March from February

Friday, 31 May 2024 14:06:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 70,429 mt in March this year, up 221.2 percent from February and up 30.9 percent year on year. By value, line pipe imports totaled $85.4 million in March this year, compared to $42.9 million in February and $104.9 million in March 2023.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in March, with 35,622 mt, compared to 5,985 mt in February and 19,050 mt in March last year. Other top sources of imported line pipe in March include Ukraine, with 12,661 mt; Mexico, with 8,965 mt; the UK, with 2,027 mt; and India, with 1,930 mt.