﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US line pipe imports up 11.9 percent in June

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 20:08:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 55,367 mt in June 2022, up 11.9 percent from May and up 20.4 percent from June 2021 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $96.7 million in June 2022, compared to $84.3 million in May and $47.7 million in June 2021.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in June, with 21,740 mt, compared to 13,373 mt in May and 10,540 mt in June 2021. Other top sources of imported line pipe in June include Mexico, with 12,056 mt; Japan, with 5,467 mt; India, with 3,646 mt; and South Africa, with 3,307 mt.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US OCTG imports up 1.7 percent in June

08 Aug | Steel News

US and Canadian rig count both drop slightly week-on-week

05 Aug | Steel News

Turkish hollow section prices trend down due to weak activity

05 Aug | Tube and Pipe

France’s steel product import value up 56.5 percent in January-May

05 Aug | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 52.8 percent in January-May

05 Aug | Steel News

Chinese domestic pipe prices follow an upward trend

04 Aug | Tube and Pipe

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.8 percent in late July

04 Aug | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

03 Aug | Tube and Pipe

India seeks consultations with UK on extension of safeguard measures

03 Aug | Steel News

TMK expands product portfolio with new 2,520 mm diameter pipes

02 Aug | Steel News