US line pipe imports up 11.9 percent in June

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 20:08:20 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 55,367 mt in June 2022, up 11.9 percent from May and up 20.4 percent from June 2021 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $96.7 million in June 2022, compared to $84.3 million in May and $47.7 million in June 2021.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in June, with 21,740 mt, compared to 13,373 mt in May and 10,540 mt in June 2021. Other top sources of imported line pipe in June include Mexico, with 12,056 mt; Japan, with 5,467 mt; India, with 3,646 mt; and South Africa, with 3,307 mt.