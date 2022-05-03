﻿
English
US ITC votes to maintain CVD orders on iron construction castings from Brazil, Canada and China

Tuesday, 03 May 2022 21:39:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) determined that revoking the existing countervailing duty order on imports of heavy iron construction castings from Brazil, the existing antidumping duty orders on heavy and light iron construction castings from Brazil and China, and the existing antidumping duty order on heavy iron construction castings from Canada would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determinations, the existing antidumping and countervailing duty orders on imports of these products from Brazil, Canada, and China will remain in place.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.


