US ITC votes to continue investigations on seamless standard, line, and pressure pipe from four countries

Monday, 24 August 2020 19:40:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The United States International Trade Commission (ITC) determined that there is a reasonable indication that a US industry is materially injured by reason of imports of seamless standard, line, and pressure pipe from Czechia, Korea, Russia, and Ukraine that are allegedly sold in the United States at less than fair value and subsidized by the governments of Korea and Russia.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.

As a result of the Commission’s affirmative determinations, the US Department of Commerce will continue its investigations of imports of seamless standard, line, and pressure pipe, with its preliminary countervailing duty determinations due on or about October 1, 2020, and its preliminary antidumping duty determinations due on or about December 15, 2020.


