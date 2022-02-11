US ITC votes to continue AD/CVD investigation into steel nail imports from five countries

Friday, 11 February 2022 21:34:29 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The United States International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that there is a reasonable indication that a US industry is materially injured or threatened with material injury by reason of imports of steel nails from India, Oman, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Turkey that are allegedly subsidized and sold in the United States at less than fair value.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determinations, the US Department of Commerce will continue its investigations of imports of steel nails from India, Oman, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Turkey, with its preliminary countervailing duty determinations due on or about March 25, 2022 and its preliminary antidumping duty determinations due on or about June 8, 2022.