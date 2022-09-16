﻿
English
US ITC votes against CVD orders on steel nails from four countries

Friday, 16 September 2022 22:15:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) determined that a US industry is not materially injured or threatened with material injury by reason of imports of steel nails from India, Oman, and Turkey that the US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined are subsidized.

The ITC further found that the imports of these products from Sri Lanka that the DOC has determined are subsidized are negligible and voted to terminate the countervailing duty investigation concerning Sri Lanka.

Chairman David S. Johanson and Commissioners Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, Jason E. Kearns, Randolph J. Stayin, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the negative with respect to the countervailing duty investigations for India, Oman, and Turkey. They made a finding of negligibility with respect to the countervailing duty investigation involving Sri Lanka.

As a result of the Commission’s negative determinations, no countervailing duty orders will be imposed on imports for India, Oman, and Turkey. As a result of the finding of negligibility, the countervailing duty investigation regarding imports from Sri Lanka will be terminated.


Tags: US North America Trading Quotas & Duties 

