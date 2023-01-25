﻿
English
US ITC votes against AD duties on steel nails from India, Thailand and Turkey

Wednesday, 25 January 2023 23:24:25 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that a US industry is not materially injured or threatened with material injury by reason of imports of steel nails from India, Thailand, and Turkey that the US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined are sold in the United States at less than fair value.

Chairman David S. Johanson and Commissioners Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, Jason E. Kearns, Randolph J. Stayin, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the negative. 

As a result of the ITC’s negative determinations, the DOC will not issue antidumping duty orders on imports of this product from India, Thailand, and Turkey.


