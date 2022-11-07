US ITC rules AD/CVD orders on steel flanges from three countries should continue

Monday, 07 November 2022 22:45:11 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that revoking the existing countervailing duty order and antidumping duty orders on imports of finished carbon steel flanges from India, Italy, and Spain would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the Commission’s affirmative determinations, the existing orders on imports of this product from India, Italy, and Spain will remain in place.

Chairman David S. Johanson and Commissioners Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, Jason E. Kearns, Randolph J. Stayin, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.