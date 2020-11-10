US ITC determines injury from forged steel fitting imports from India and Korea

Tuesday, 10 November 2020 22:03:21 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that a US industry is materially injured by reason of imports of forged steel fittings from India and Korea that the US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined are sold in the United States at less than fair value and subsidized by the government of India.

Chair Jason E. Kearns and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative. Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin did not participate in this investigation.

As a result of the Commission’s affirmative determinations, the DOC will issue antidumping duty orders on imports of these products from India and Korea and a countervailing duty order on imports of these products from India.