US issues preliminary AD review results on heavy walled rectangular pipes from Mexico

Monday, 11 October 2021 15:59:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on heavy walled rectangular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from Mexico.

During the review period from September 1, 2019, to August 31, 2020, Mexican producers were found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value. Additionally, the DOC also rescinded this review with regard to nine companies for which the request was timely withdrawn by Nucor Tubular Products, the petitioner.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 0.74 percent for Maquilacero S.A. de C.V and 1.33 percent for Productos Laminados de Monterrey S.A. de C.V.

The final result of review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.


