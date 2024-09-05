US issues preliminary AD review results on corrosion-resistant steel from Taiwan

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on certain corrosion-resistant steel products from Taiwan.

During the review period between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, some Taiwanese producers were found to have made sales of the given products at less than normal value. The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 1.63 percent for Prosperity Tieh Enterprises Co., Ltd and Great Grandeul Steel Company Limited (Samoa), and zero percent for Sheng Yu Steel Co.

In addition, the DOC has rescinded the review on imports of the given products for China Steel Corporation, Chung Hung Steel Corporation, Great Fortune Steel Co., Ltd., Great Grandeul Steel Co., Ltd., Great Grandeul Steel Corporation and Xxentria Technology Materials Company Ltd., which had made no shipments of corrosion-resistant steel products into the US during the period of review.

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7210.30.0030, 7210.30.0060, 7210.41.0000, 7210.49.0030, 7210.49.0040, 7210.49.0045, 7210.49.0091, 7210.49.0095, 7210.61.0000, 7210.69.0000, 7210.70.6030, 7210.70.6060, 7210.70.6090, 7210.90.6000, 7210.90.9000, 7212.20.0000, 7212.30.1030, 7212.30.1090, 7212.30.3000, 7212.30.5000, 7212.40.1000, 7212.40.5000, 7212.50.0000, and 7212.60.0000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).