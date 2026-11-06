US issues preliminary affirmative AD determination on OCTG from Taiwan

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has preliminarily determined that certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Taiwan are being, or are likely to be, sold in the US at less than fair value. The period of investigation is April 1, 2025, through March 31, 2026.

The DOC preliminarily determined weighted-average dumping margins of 51.19 percent for Shin Yang Steel Co. Ltd. (Shin Yang) and 54.74 percent for Tension Steel Industries Co., Ltd. (Tension Steel), the two individually examined producers/exporters.

The all-others rate is 52.43 percent, based on the weighted average of the rates calculated for Shin Yang and Tension Steel.

At the request of the two respondents, the DOC postponed the final determination to no later than 135 days after the publication of the preliminary determination and extended provisional measures from four months to up to six months.