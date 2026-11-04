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US issues preliminary AD results on light walled rectangular pipe from China

Wednesday, 04 November 2026 20:24:58 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on light-walled rectangular pipe and tube from China for the period between August 1, 2024, and July 31, 2025.

The DOC preliminarily determined that Hangzhou Ailong Metal Products Co., Ltd. (Ailong) failed to establish its eligibility for a separate rate and is therefore part of the China-wide entity, subject to the China-wide rate of 255.07 percent.

The DOC is also rescinding the review with respect to 39 companies, as there were no reviewable, suspended entries of subject merchandise from these companies during the period of review.

Tags: US China North America East Asia and Pacific Quotas & Duties 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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