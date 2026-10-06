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US continues AD orders on CTL plate from China and Russia

Tuesday, 06 October 2026 19:26:31 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the expedited fifth sunset reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) orders on certain cut-to-length carbon steel plate (CTL plate) from China and Russia.

The DOC determined that revocation of the orders would likely lead to the continuation or recurrence of dumping.

As a result, the DOC is continuing the AD orders. The weighted-average dumping margins likely to prevail are up to 128.59 percent for China and 185.00 percent for Russia.

The DOC conducted expedited reviews after receiving no substantive response from any respondent interested party. Substantive responses were filed by Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., Nucor Corporation and SSAB Enterprises LLC.

The final results were published in the Federal Register on October 5, 2026

Tags: Flats Russia China US North America Europe Far East East Asia and Pacific Quotas & Duties 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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