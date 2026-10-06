US continues AD orders on CTL plate from China and Russia

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the expedited fifth sunset reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) orders on certain cut-to-length carbon steel plate (CTL plate) from China and Russia.

The DOC determined that revocation of the orders would likely lead to the continuation or recurrence of dumping.

As a result, the DOC is continuing the AD orders. The weighted-average dumping margins likely to prevail are up to 128.59 percent for China and 185.00 percent for Russia.

The DOC conducted expedited reviews after receiving no substantive response from any respondent interested party. Substantive responses were filed by Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., Nucor Corporation and SSAB Enterprises LLC.

The final results were published in the Federal Register on October 5, 2026