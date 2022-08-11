US issues preliminary AD review results on corrosion-resistant steel from Taiwan

Thursday, 11 August 2022 13:41:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on certain corrosion-resistant steel products from Taiwan.

During the review period from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, Taiwanese producers were found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value. Additionally, the DOC preliminarily found that Synn Industrial Co., Ltd made no shipments during the period of review, though it will not rescind the review with respect to the company.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 6.46 percent for Prosperity Tieh Enterprise, 5.83 percent for Sheng Yu Steel and 4.63 percent for Yieh Phui Enterprise.