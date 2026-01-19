 |  Login 
US issues final results of AD review on SSSSC from Taiwan

Monday, 19 January 2026 04:14:18 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of antidumping duty administrative review of stainless steel sheet and strip in coils (SSSSC) from Taiwan.

The DOC has determined SSSSC from Taiwan was sold in the US at less than normal value during the period of review between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024. The DOC also determined that Yieh United Steel Company (YUSCO) had no shipments to the US during the period of review.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 21.10 percent for Shiner Steel International Ltd and Yuan Long Stainless Steel Ltd, unchanged from the preliminary results.


