US issues preliminary results of AD review on WSSP from Vietnam

Friday, 16 January 2026 05:51:59 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of antidumping duty administrative review of welded stainless steel pressure pipe (WSSP) from Vietnam.

The DOC has preliminarily determined that the Vietnam-wide entity made sales of welded stainless steel pressure pipe (WSSP) from the country at less than normal value during the period of review between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024. The DOC preliminary determined an estimated weighted-average dumping margin of 90.80 percent for the Vietnam-wide entity. The DOC also intends to rescind the review, in part, with respect to five companies.

The final result of the reviews are expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.


Tags: Vietnam US North America Quotas & Duties 

