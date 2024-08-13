 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US issues preliminary AD review results on corrosion-resistant steel from S. Korea

Tuesday, 13 August 2024 14:30:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on certain corrosion-resistant steel products from South Korea.

During the review period between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, some South Korean producers were found to have made sales of the given products at less than normal value. The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 1.74 percent for 11 companies including POSCO, and zero percent for Hyundai Steel Company.

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7210.30.0030, 7210.30.0060, 7210.41.0000, 7210.49.0030, 7210.49.0040, 7210.49.0045, 7210.49.0091, 7210.49.0095, 7210.61.0000, 7210.69.0000, 7210.70.6030, 7210.70.6060, 7210.70.6090, 7210.90.6000, 7210.90.9000, 7212.20.0000, 7212.30.1030, 7212.30.1090, 7212.30.3000, 7212.30.5000, 7212.40.1000, 7212.40.5000, 7212.50.0000, and 7212.60.0000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


Tags: US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US issues preliminary AD decision on welded pipe from Oman’s Al Jazeera

12 Aug | Steel News

US issues preliminary AD decision on OCTG from Ukraine’s Interpipe

08 Aug | Steel News

US to continue AD duty on tin mill products from Japan

18 Jul | Steel News

US issues final results of AD review on welded pipe from UAE

17 Jul | Steel News

US issues preliminary AD decision on PC strand from Malaysia

11 Jul | Steel News

US issues preliminary AD review results on PC strand from Spain

08 Jul | Steel News

US issues preliminary AD review results on cold-drawn mechanical tubing from India

05 Jul | Steel News

US ITC launches expiry reviews on HR steel products from six countries

04 Jul | Steel News

US DOC amends AD order on cut-to-length plate from Italy

03 Jul | Steel News

US issues final AD decision on threaded rod from China

24 Jun | Steel News