US issues preliminary AD review results on corrosion-resistant steel from S. Korea

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on certain corrosion-resistant steel products from South Korea.

During the review period between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, some South Korean producers were found to have made sales of the given products at less than normal value. The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 1.74 percent for 11 companies including POSCO, and zero percent for Hyundai Steel Company.

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7210.30.0030, 7210.30.0060, 7210.41.0000, 7210.49.0030, 7210.49.0040, 7210.49.0045, 7210.49.0091, 7210.49.0095, 7210.61.0000, 7210.69.0000, 7210.70.6030, 7210.70.6060, 7210.70.6090, 7210.90.6000, 7210.90.9000, 7212.20.0000, 7212.30.1030, 7212.30.1090, 7212.30.3000, 7212.30.5000, 7212.40.1000, 7212.40.5000, 7212.50.0000, and 7212.60.0000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).